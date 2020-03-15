Hundreds tested at drive-thru coronavirus screening site, another set to open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The new drive-thru coronavirus screening site in downtown Albuquerque is already getting a big response, but officials warn they have limited resources for these tests.

The site was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and hundreds of drivers pulled in to get checked. People with symptoms are tested by giving a nasal swab while staying in their cars.

Officials said the drive-thru is geared toward people with milder symptoms to help keep emergency rooms clear for more severe cases. Officials with the hospital said their employees have already given the free tests to more than 700 people in its first two days.

“Unfortunately we don’t have an unlimited supply of these tests,” said Dr.Vesta Sandoval, Chief Medical Health Officer, Lovelace Hospital. “So what we’re trying to really target are those patients that are complaining about cough, fever, shortness of breath, who had recent travel or contact with someone who has been recently ill.”

Future turnout for the service will impact the hours moving forward test results are available as early as 48 hours after the screening.

Starting Sunday, officials with Presbyterian said they will also offer a drive-thru site from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its pres-now location near Coors and Los Volcanes. Officials with UNM Hospital also have a respiratory care center that will only test people with respiratory symptoms and people who have recently traveled to areas impacted by the virus.

