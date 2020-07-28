Hundreds of workers with Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise no longer paid

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Hundreds of people on paid leave from their jobs with the Navajo Nation’s gambling enterprise will no longer be paid as of Monday, July 27. According to the Associated Press, Brian Parrish who heads the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise said that 900 employees started to receive letters and phone calls over the weekend about the layoffs.

He stated that another 125 employees will be paid for another week. The Associated Press reports a skeleton crews will stay on the payroll in order to handle human resources work, security, management, and finances.

The Navajo Nation gambling enterprise had kept 1,180 people on the payroll since March. That’s when its casinos in New Mexico and Arizona shut down because of the coronavirus.

