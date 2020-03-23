Hundreds of UNM students remain in dorms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students at the University of New Mexico are still trying to decide if they will stay on campus or move out.

Last week, the university announced, students in dorms need to check-out by Tuesday. Of the 2,256 students that live on campus, 1,020 students have checked out. 441 have applied for a waiver so they can stay on campus and 657 have yet to tell the university if they are staying or leaving.

“They wanted everyone to move out unless there were extenuating circumstances, which I have I guess,” said student John Hardy.

UNM said students who are moving out will be a prorated refund on dorm housing and meal plans for the spring semester.

