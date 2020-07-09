Hundreds of cars line up for COVID-19 testing at Balloon Fiesta Park

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people lined up to get tested for COVID-19 at Balloon Fiesta Park on Thursday, July 9. KRQE News 13 saw long lines as testing started at 8 a.m.

Due to the increase in people wanting to get tested, health officials at the park say they are now only testing people who sign up beforehand on the New Mexico Department of Health’s website. Some people waiting in line said even though the lines are long, they think is doing a good job with the resources they have.

“I think we are doing the best that we can with what we have. Supplies are limited and it is kind of tough when you have this going on on a national level,” said resident Andrew Tabor. Officials say 400 cars were tested on Thursday.

