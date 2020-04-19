Hundreds more get tested for COVID-19 at Lovelace

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people drove in for COVID-19 testing in downtown Albuquerque this weekend.

Lovelace Medical Center collaborated with the State Department of Health for a drive-thru screening center in the parking lot across from the hospital. Officials wanted to be sure to test essential and frontline workers from nurses to grocery store employees.

That includes people without symptoms but who could have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Officials say a lot of people driving through are asking questions about COVID-19.

“Once we’re able to give them the information they are requesting. It seems like that’s able to relieve some of the anxiety,” says Denzil Ross of Lovelace Medical Center. Officials reported 730 people were tested Saturday.

