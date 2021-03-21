Hundreds get vaccinated at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center drive-thru event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership helped Native Americans get vaccinated Saturday. The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Department of Health held a vaccination and food distribution drive-thru event at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The free event was open to Native Americans ages 18 and older.

“We have Native Americans living in Albuquerque and not on the reservation, and they’re not on their pueblos and are not being served So, this is how this came about,” said Beverlee McClure of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Organizers were able to distribute 600 vaccinations and 800 food boxes. People who received their first dose Saturday will get their second shot on April 17.