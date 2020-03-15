Hundreds get tested in hospital coronavirus drive-thru

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers across the metro are still lining up for mobile coronavirus testing.

Officials at Lovelace Hospital Downtown say since Friday night, their drive-thru clinic saw around 1,300 patients and tested about 900 of them. Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Medical Plaza near St. Pius on the west side, has seen 229 patients and tested less than half.

“Patients who arrive are going to register here, right behind me, and then after they get registered they will proceed through the line and see a team, which consists of a provider, a nurse, and a medical assistant or paramedic,” said Machem Frashier, Presbyterian Medical Group Urgent Care Director.

Lovelace stopped testing at noon Sunday and says it’s unsure if they have the funds to bring the clinic back. Meanwhile, Presbyterian says they will continue testing form 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future.