How rural New Mexico is avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico are being hit harder than others. So, how have some rural communities avoided COVID-19 outbreaks? Community leaders in San Miguel County say their coordinated efforts are paying off.

So far, San Miguel County has three known cases of COVID-19 and neighboring Mora County has zero. Officials in San Miguel County say behind the low case numbers is an organized web of teams working together.

“The point is how do you do things in rural America? Together,” said Matthew Probst, Medical Director of El Centro Family Health. “If you don’t work together, you’ll never meet the need.”

Probst is also serving as co-chair of the “100% Community” initiative in San Miguel County, alongside Sheriff Chris Lopez. The initiative is a crisis management plan put together years ago to use as a framework response for addressing childhood trauma.

Since March, they’ve shifted it to a pandemic response plan. At least ten groups from public and private sectors meet virtually and coordinate daily to ensure everyone in the community has whatever they need to stay home.

“You bring those things together and you get beautiful innovation and things like education at Highlands University making hand sanitizer to make sure that emergency response and law enforcement, our county detention center doesn’t run out of hand sanitizer,” explained Probst. “All this cross-collaboration really allows [us] to force-multiply your efforts in response to a pandemic.”

So far, leaders in San Miguel County say their region-specific coordinated response is working.

“So that we’re not duplicating services, we’re not finding ourselves with misinformation, but we’re all working in one direction with that concerted effort to coordinate and make New Mexico much better at what we do,” explained Sen. Pete Campos, of District 8.

There are other factors too. San Miguel County, home to Las Vegas, has a population of about 28,000 people. According to the Department of Health, they’ve only tested about 580 people but they’re ramping it up.

Probst said they can now do 300 tests per week thanks to supplies from TriCore Laboratories and next week they’ll be able to do 450 tests per week, so it’s likely they may see more positive cases.

San Miguel County Manager Vidal Martinez said roughly 80% of San Miguel County workers are in government jobs and there are fewer places to congregate.

“We’ve been very fortunate, but we cannot let our guard down, we need to continue to take the precautions,” said Martinez.

He said one of the main messages to residents in San Miguel County was to avoid travel, even to neighboring communities like Santa Fe and Albuquerque. On Monday, San Miguel County started antibody testing with TriCore to get a better idea of how the virus has spread unknowingly.

Mora and Hidalgo counties are the only two counties in New Mexico with no known cases so far. Mora County Manager Joy Ansley provided the following statement via email:

In short, I believe that the combination of a low population and lack of businesses, combined with luck is the reason we don’t have any cases. We have fewer places for people to congregate. We have a major highway that runs through Mora, connecting San Miguel to Taos Counties, but we only have two retail shops and a couple gas stations in the community of Mora. The retail stores, Allsups and Family Dollar are abiding by social distancing orders, and we’re all sanitizing. That’s all I can attribute it to, but we’re thankful, and we’ll take it as long as it lasts. Joy Ansley, Mora County Manager

