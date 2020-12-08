How long will it take for the COVID-19 vaccine to reach New Mexicans?

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be on their way to New Mexico. In the meantime, some of the state’s top scientists are working to figure out how to best roll out the vaccine and how long it will take to achieve herd immunity.

New Mexico ordered more than 17,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine which could be authorized next week. Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are using a unique type of modeling to figure out when life in New Mexico could start going back to normal. “To understand how to distribute [sic] vaccine, so that we can measure the impact on the healthcare system and also analyze when we can reopen the schools safely and the overall impact on the population including cases, how we can reduce cases and deaths,” said Mathematical Epidemiologist Sara Del Valle.

A big factor in LANL’s new modeling technique is how many New Mexicans are willing to get vaccinated. Surveys show 40% to 60% of people in the state would be willing to get shots, so the model will look at different scenarios based on vaccine rates combined with varying levels of the drug’s effectiveness and how long it takes to make the vaccine widely available.

LANL says the model is much more specific than others because it can drill down to the county level and even look at different career industries giving scientists a clearer picture of the impact a vaccine will have on each community. The state says the earlier vaccine shipping date for New Mexico is Dec. 15.

All of those doses will go to frontline healthcare workers so scientists say any kind of significant change is still months away. “One of the things we see is that it does take four to six weeks for the full dose of the vaccine to take effect and protect people from the disease,” said Applied Mathematicians Carrie Manore.

Manore says even as the vaccine is rolled out it will be important for people to keep wearing a mask and social distancing but says their modeling does show a light at the end of the tunnel. The state says they will update their vaccine distribution plan once they get more details from the federal government on if Pfizer’s of Moderna’s vaccine gets approved and how many doses are available and when.