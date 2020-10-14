How area shelters are protecting themselves after Westside shelter outbreak

After the COVID outbreak at the Westside shelter local food banks, soup kitchens and shelters are on the lookout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronavirus cases among the homeless population are on the rise after the recent outbreak at Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency shelter. With possible exposures free to leave the shelter to roam the street other shelters are remaining on the lookout.

The city is only encouraging people to stay within the shelter walls so food banks, soup kitchens, and shelters are all at risk. “It has spread already out there with the homeless population that are not in a shelter…,” said Joy Junction CEOO, Jennifer Sandoval.

Outbreak or not, people still need food and a place to sleep. In the past week, the city has seen almost 100 COVID-19 cases at the Westside Homeless Shelter. Since the city can’t force them to stay, the fear is people lining up outside food banks and soup kitchens could be unknowingly continuing the spread.

To get into Joy Junction each resident has to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 24 hours. If someone shows up without that negative test, they will be referred to Healthcare for the Homeless, which does mobile testing for the city, to get that test done.

The Road Runner Food Bank says they are checking temperatures at the door, enforcing mask and social distancing guidelines. KRQE News 13 reached out to other area shelters for their practices but did not hear back.

Related Coverage