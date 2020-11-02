Housing Cost Assistance Program offers help to New Mexico households affected by COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has a Housing Cost Assistance Program can help you pay your past-due housing payments. Those who qualify can receive up to $1,500 a month for up to three months to pay back rent or mortgage payments.

Applications are only accepted from 8 a.m. on November 2 through 5 p.m. on November 13. Several supporting documents are needed in order to submit an application. A list of acceptable documentation is available on the MFA website.

Qualifying applicants must be able to prove financial hardship is directly related to the COVID-19 health crisis, you must provide documentation that you are past due on rent, mortgage, or other housing costs, and your current payments must have been current as of February 28.

MFA states that applications will be ranked based on income level or tribal land residency and the date and time the application was received. All eligible applications will be funded regardless of ranking if enough funds are available.

You can submit an online application or request that a paper application is mailed to you by calling 505-380-4206 or 866-488-0498.

