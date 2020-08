ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - For the first time in more than a month, New Mexicans are allowed to eat inside their favorite restaurants again. Restaurants, breweries, and cafes are among the businesses that can now reopen their dining rooms and welcome more patio diners. Just 25% of a restaurant's maximum capacity is allowed for dine-in, but owners and customers News 13 talked to are glad to have the new option.

Customers are getting a warm welcome back as restaurants get the green light from the governor to open their dining rooms. "It feels good to be back in a regular atmosphere,” said Kevin Wharton who was dining in at Church Street Cafe in Old Town. “So it's great to be here at this restaurant today together as a family and being able to dine out together."