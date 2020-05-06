House Republican sents letter to US attorney general alleging civil rights violation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top house Republican is asking the U.S. attorney general to investigate possible civil rights violations as a result of the governor’s orders.
In a letter, House Republican Leader Jim Townsend claims Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is quote ‘testing the limits’ of every New Mexican’s constitutional rights by forcing small businesses to close and determining what is considered non-essential medical care.
Townsend asks U.S. Attorney General William Bar to include New Mexico in any investigations the Department of Justice conducts into governors overstepping their powers.
