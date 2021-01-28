House lawmaker, 4 others test positive for coronavirus at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At least five people at the Roundhouse have tested positive for COVID-19. House Republicans say Thursday night, one of those people is a GOP House lawmaker, but they are not releasing that person’s identity.

House Republicans leadership released the following statement Wednesday night:

“As we had predicted, requiring staff and legislators to convene, before the vaccine had a chance to be properly distributed, was a poor choice. The risks of COVID spread have clearly been present, now and when we discussed the format of the legislative session. House Republicans vehemently supported a delayed session to ensure safety and transparency. Our concern as we move forward is ensuring that, anyone who tests positive or has been exposed, returns to being healthy and safe. Our staff have chosen to stay home tomorrow, while Leadership discusses with the Department of Health on how to proceed moving forward to stop the exposure.“ New Mexico House Republican Leadership

All Republican representatives plan to stay out of the Roundhouse Friday while their offices are cleaned and they look into the extent of the exposure. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.