Hotline announced for Pandemic-EBT recipients

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Officials say the new hotline will help improve communication for customers. The departments highlighted some important bits of information to keep in mind: