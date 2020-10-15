Hotline announced for Pandemic-EBT recipients

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Officials say the new hotline will help improve communication for customers. The departments highlighted some important bits of information to keep in mind:
- If you have never received SNAP and received the summer P-EBT, the fall benefit will be issued onto the same card.
- If you have never received SNAP and did not receive the summer P-EBT benefit, you will receive a P-EBT card before the end of October.
- If you are an existing SNAP customer and received the summer P-EBT benefit on your SNAP EBT card, you will receive a separate P-EBT card for the fall benefit before the end of October.
- Additional information or eligibility questions can be directed to the new P-EBT hotline at 1-833-415-0569.
- If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.
- For frequently asked questions and to view the amount of benefits issued based on each school schedule, you can visit the state’s website.
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings conclude
- Stash house migrant apprehensions top 1,100 in Rio Grande Valley, CBP chief says
- 3rd person linked to Biden campaign tests positive for coronavirus
- How much cold and snow? NOAA releases winter weather outlook
- Republicans push towards confirming Barrett to SCOTUS