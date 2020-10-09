Hospitals bracing for coronavirus during flu season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning, Lovelace, Presbyterian, and the University of New Mexico Hospital discussed how they’ll tackle coronavirus during flu season.

“Our preparedness efforts have been centered around managing not only the current volume of suspected COVID patients but also to manage in addition the anticipated increase of patients with other influenza-like illnesses showing up to our institutions,” said Dr. David Pitcher, an executive physician at UNM.

New Mexico’s hospitals could be facing a surge in COVID-19 cases during the flu season, and some patients might be confused about which virus they have. Doctors say anyone coming in with respiratory symptoms will continue to be tested for both viruses. KRQE News 13 asked if they’re expecting more confirmed flu cases this season since they’ll be testing more patients. While that could happen, doctors say, but it won’t necessarily mean a more vicious season.