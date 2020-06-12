Hospital in Gallup fires CEO for handling of coronavirus pandemic

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The board of a rural New Mexico hospital that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has fired the chief executive. An email sent to staff at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup say CEO David Conejo’s termination is effective immediately and a search will begin soon for a replacement.

The hospital came under fire in recent weeks after it laid off nurses in March and then was overwhelmed by the pandemic. Some employees protested inadequate staffing and urged the CEO to resign. The state auditor is also looking into the hospital‘s alleged mismanagement and fiscal problems. Conejo has defended his handling of the pandemic and says decisions on staffing and medical care were not his alone.

