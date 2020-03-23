Hospital asks for community’s help by making, donating face shields

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Hospital is trying to preserve the supplies it has amid the Coronavirus outbreak and it’s asking for the community’s help by making and donating face shields.

The hospital shared a video on Facebook showing people how to make face shields that are used to protect the workers’ face masks.

“Those masks are in very, very, very, short supply. So, to protect those masks, having a face shield that you wear over the mask itself, if something were to splash, it would hit your shield and not your mask. It’s honestly to protect the mask,” said Amy Blasing, Chief Executive Officer at Lovelace Westside Hospital.

She said they shared the video after getting many questions from the community asking how to help.

The face shields are a way for the hospital to stay ahead of a possible continued struggle to get the masks.

“Right now, we’re in a position where we’re reusing the supplies that we can to make sure that we have enough to meet the demands of our community,” said Blasing. “We had our employees and leaders getting creative with how we stay ahead of what anticipate maybe a continued struggle of getting supplies.”

Since the face shields are made of a plastic-like material, the hospital can sanitize the donated shields with disinfectant wipes.

The shields can be donated to 4101 Indian Road NE, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources