Horse organization puts on parade

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not your typical car parade, this one invovles horses.

A group tha thelps people with disabilities ride horses, called the Cloud Dancers, held a parade for its riders and volunteers to be able to see the horses they’ve been missing during the pandemic. People waved from their cars and could say hello to the Corrales group workers.

Organizers say it was a way to continue to help their riders build social skills. “The ones who have come through have big smiles on their faces and are happy to see the horses and that’s what counts,” says Nancy Wilkins of Cloud Dancers. The organization hopes to partially re-open in June, pending state health requirements.

