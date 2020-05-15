Hope Christian School staff surprise seniors at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque principal delivered a senior surprise to her graduating students Friday morning.

“I was shocked, my mom just said be up ten o’clock. I didn’t know what was going on. It was a nice surprise,” said senior Ryan Cosper.

Arlene Atencio-Lindsay from Hope Christian High School delivered t-shirts and posted signs up in their yards. She says staff wanted to make sure they had those special moments to remember after so many school events were canceled because of the coronavirus.

“We have been ordering stuff online. I thought it was like a package, but this is crazy. It’s so sweet. I love my school, so much,” said senior Olivia Wilson.

The school has a graduation ceremony scheduled for later in the summer.

