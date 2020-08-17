Hope Christian School reopens with in-person learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Albuquerque Public Schools continue online learning, one private school welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday as students at Hope Christian School started in-person classes. The school says it’s following the state’s Public Health Order and it’s taking safety precautions. Parents KRQE News 13 spoke to were excited about the decision.

“I think that it’s just a really good thing and I think all kids need to get back into school and there are safe ways to do it and I think other schools can follow suit,” said parent Melissa Otero. KRQE News 13 crews saw staff checking students’ temperatures before they entered the building.

The school is requiring masks and is giving students a safe, socially-distanced learning space by turning one classroom into two.