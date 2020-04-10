Homebrewing becomes popular hobby during ‘stay-at-home’ order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stay at home order has many New Mexicans trying new things. One gaining popularity is making homemade beer.

It’s definitely a labor-intensive process to make homebrew but people have a lot of time on their hands right now. And although the owner of a local homebrew business closed his doors, he’s still just an email away if you need help at home.

“I put out the offer that if people had questions about fermentation that they’re doing or any aspects of beer making, winemaking, bottling all that sort of thing, they’re free to contact me and I’ll try to help them out,” said Jens Deichmann.

Deichmann is the owner of Victor’s Home Brew on San Mateo. He closed his business due to the governor’s order. He says people are reaching out to him for help on their home brews.

Southwest Grape and Grain is another homebrew supplier that’s doing curbside business. Online, people have shared videos and pictures of brews they’ve been making at home. Deichman says this is a great time to take up the hobby.

“Before we had the shutdown, when it was looming, I had all kinds of people coming in saying ‘Man, if I’m gonna be stuck at home, I’m gonna be making beer or wine or cheese or whatever’,” said Deichmann.

He said you can also buy kits online. He says you can make it a complicated process, or a simple one. Fermenting can take all day, or he says you can start fermenting your homebrew in just an hour.

Deichmann’s business will remain closed until the governor lifts the order. He does recommend staying local and going to Southwest Grape and Grain if you need any supplies.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources