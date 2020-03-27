Home-schooling advice for parents while schools remain closed due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With schools closed across the state because of the coronavirus, many New Mexican families are, for the first time, trying their hand at home-schooling.

Parents are worried their kids will fall behind because they don’t know how to teach but the biggest tip an experienced homeschooling mom has is to, take it easy.

“Even approaching the whole idea with humility like, ‘Hey this is going to be different, I know it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be okay, we’re going to get through this, we’re going to learn a lot about each other and we’re just going to be kind no matter what,'” said homeschooling mom Becky King. “Maybe setting some ground rules like that as well.”

King has eight years of homeschool teaching experience. She said the best way to keep kids focused on their studies at home is to make sure there are no distractions, like the TV or cell phones.

Her kids range from elementary to high school and she said it is possible to give lessons to all of them at the same time. For older kids, she said you can give them work they can do by themselves so that parents can give more one-on-one time to younger kids. One of the most important lessons she’s giving out is making sure parents prioritize the lessons.

“Take it really easy,” said King. “Pick the priority, whatever that one concern is that your student is missing out on, for us, it might be math, so I would make sure that the math lesson is done every day, checking it every day and when that gets to be easy then I would add something else like reading.”

King said it doesn’t always have to be all work and no play. She said kids could benefit if they get some physical activity in between lessons and a good way to keep them motivated in their studies at home is by giving them rewards, like TV time or playtime afterwards.

