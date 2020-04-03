Home improvement stores, dumpsites experience longer lines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of families are using this time at home to spring clean and take care of home projects. The city’s Solid Waste Convenience Centers have been unusually busy and there has been a big spike in trash.

With people having all this time at home, they said it is the perfect time to clean up and clear out. “I am just trying to find something to preoccupy my time,” Vincent Duong said.

Now, families have plenty of time to tackle home projects on their list. “We are actually working on painting the inside of our house and patching up some holes here and there and remodeling because we have that time now,” Duong said.

Places like Lowe’s and Home Depot are packed. “A lot of people are doing home improvement it seems because when we went in, there was a line just outside,” Duong said.

Families said it is also the perfect time to spring clean and get rid of stuff. “We have a whole lot of clutter in our house so we thought now was the perfect time to get inside to the dump because we didn’t have anything else to do,” someone dropping off trash said.

At the city’s Eagle Rock Convenience Center, traffic was backed up today as people dumped off their trash. No more than five cars were allowed in at a time to keep people apart. “With the COVID stuff happening, I thought it was going to slow down,” Johnny Martinez, who works at the convenience center said. “It just got busier, if anything.”

People waited an hour and a half in line due to the increase in customers. “I was surprised it is this long because I thought people were so worried about corona, so I thought it was just going to be us and that was it,” another person dropping off trash said.

The city said its residential trash and recycling collection numbers are up by nearly 500 tons. “I am looking at things around the house like, ‘Oh yeah I can definitely throw this away,'” Duong said. “I don’t really need this.”

People said they plan to keep making the most of this stay-at-home order. “It is just kind of crazy to see people trying to do whatever they can do to pass their time at home,” Duong said.

There have been no changes to the city’s trash collection and all of their Convenience Centers remain open. Mayor Tim Keller is expected to give more details about spring cleaning Friday and what the city will be doing at a few of the Convenience Centers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources