Home healthcare company gets creative during medical supply shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The reaction to the coronavirus has created shortages of crucial medical supplies, including masks. Luna Vista Home Healthcare is nearly out of earloop masks, and their supplier doesn’t have any to send.

Jamie Gonzales, the owner of Luna Vista Home Healthcare says the shortage of masks is a direct result of panic buying.

“Everybody has rushed out to purchase the masks to try and protect themselves, they got much more than they really need, and they’re hoarding them,” said Gonzales.

Now they’re getting creative, turning their office into an assembly line for earloop masks, using supplies they already have.

“We’re using Chucks. They’re underpads that we use for patients on their beds,” said Gonzales.

She and her staff fold the cut-up pads like an accordion, staple the ends, and then they attach elastic bands to each side.

She says they will continue making the masks to fill their needs until the current shortage is over but right now she explains, there’s no real end in sight.

“I feel like it’s my duty to keep my staff safe and it’s our duty as healthcare professionals to keep our patients safe,” said Gonzales.

The staff at Luna Vista started making the masks on Thursday, they’ve made about 300. Gonzales says that will last them about a week.

Meanwhile, Christus Saint Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe is asking for donations of gloves, masks, bunny suits and liquid cleaning supplies.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources