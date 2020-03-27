Holloman Air Force Base moves to Health Protection Condition Charlie

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base has moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie Wednesday.

The precautionary move was declared by the Secretary of Defense in the continued response to the threat of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and local communities. All Department of Defense installations have moved to HPCON Charlie due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19 and increasing threat to military personnel.

No known cases have been found at Holloman or Otero County.

