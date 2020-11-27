Holiday shoppers encouraged to buy locally this Black Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Black Friday unlike any other. With New Mexicans under lockdown, the giant shopping tradition is not the same.

There are no lines or crowds of shoppers trying to get in to snag deals on Friday morning. The statewide shutdown is a huge hurdle for businesses that rely on the holiday shopping season but they’re doing their best.

“On Small Business Saturday, find a way to spend money online, curbside, here in town. That’s what’s needed most,” said Ernie C de Baca with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

With New Mexico shutdown and COVID-19 cases still in the thousands, Black Friday isn’t going to be the event it usually is this year. Instead, places like Walmart and Target started their Black Friday deals early for in-person shoppers and online for people staying home.

In the Albuquerque metro, the city is encouraging people to shop locally on Small Business Saturday. “You can shop online and then pick up your purchase all at once in the Albuquerque Museum parking lot on December 5,” said Shelle Sanchez with Cultural Services.

The city is holding a Grab & Go Gift Stop Market with 50 local vendors this weekend. The Railyards Market is also going virtual from December 7 to December 13. The deadline to shop online at the grab and go market is December 2 and all items can be picked up on December 5.

