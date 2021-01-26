Hobbs schools create video to remind students of COVID safety

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers and staff at Hobbs Municipal Schools welcomed back students this week with a fun video. Staff put together a video to remind students of the best way to stay safe when they head back. The video posted to Facebook has lots of throwbacks to the ’80s and ’90s.

Hobbs Municipal Schools were among those who returned before the green to red system went into place. Thanks to the local hospital, many teachers have already been vaccinated.

During the State of the State Address Tuesday, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced that “every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on Feb. 8.” She also said that her administration has worked with educators, doctors and scientists to craft a “solid, epidemiologically-sound plan for a safe expansion of in-person learning for all age groups, supported by union leadership.”