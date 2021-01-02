Hobbs Municipal Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – When the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the state said the first doses would go to those who work closely with COVID-positive people like frontline health care workers and first responders. News 13 learned that teachers in a rural part of New Mexico have also been given the vaccine. The state said this is allowed under certain circumstances.

After health care workers, nursing home residents, and first-responders are vaccinated, the state said they’ll eventually shift the focus to the elderly and people with serious health issues. “Really, it’s a matter of the doses we receive and getting them pushed out and then making sure we’ve covered a given group before we move to the next group,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, the Department of Health Secretary-designate.

But a couple of days ago, another group outside of that initial list announced they got the vaccine: staff at Hobbs Municipal Schools. “We just want to make sure our educators – and that’s just from the bus driver to the nutrition service person to the classroom teacher to the administration – that everybody is safe,” said National Education Association of New Mexico President, Mary Parr-Sanchez.

The superintendent told us in an email HMS was notified that school staff could get the vaccine. In the Facebook post, HMS said employees got the shot so they can get kids back in the classroom.

Pictures show lines and lines of staff waiting for the shot. “I think it’s wonderful and we are hoping that educators around the state can also have access to the vaccine very soon,” said Parr-Sanchez.

So, how did the school staff jump the line to get the vaccine? The DOH said under the current guidance, facilities may offer the vaccine to people in lower-priority groups when either the demand subsides in the current groups or if doses are about to expire.

For educator advocates, they said this is the first step to getting back to normal in New Mexico. “Schools need to be open,” said Parr-Sanchez. “Society cannot function without our schools open but we want to make sure we do so as safely as possible.”

Parr-Sanchez told News 13 about 400 doses were given to HMS employees. The DOH adds that next week, they will issue new guidance on vaccine distribution: “That guidance will likely instruct providers that, if demand subsides among current groups, they are to contact DOH and we will assist them in finding and vaccinating additional people in the current group. Once that route is exhausted, providers will be permitted to vaccinate within the initial tiers of the next phase.”