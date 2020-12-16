Hobbs man with no pre-existing conditions dies from COVID-19

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 35-year-old New Mexico father with no known underlying conditions has died from COVID-19 after spending four days in the hospital. His family is now speaking out with a message they hope everyone will listen to. “The doctor told him when he went in, because he was 35 and healthy, that he was not going to die,” said Sandy Wood, Daniel Gambino’s mother-in-law.

The Hobbs father of three was showing mild symptoms on November 29, but by December 3 his condition got worse and was admitted to the hospital. A few days later he was placed on a ventilator. “They called her and told her that he’d had a panic attack and had gone into cardiac arrest,” said Wood.

Now the 35-year-old’s family has a strong message for everyone watching. “It’s not just older people. Younger people are very susceptible to this. We’re learning that young healthy fathers are the ones losing their lives,” said Wood.

Wood says she knows people in Lea County have been defiant of the public health order in the past, but she hopes their story encourages them to follow the rules and wear a mask. “We hope that anyone who sees’s this, if they haven’t started, start to follow the rules. Take any precaution they can because it’s really real,” said Wood.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the Gambino family with funeral expenses.

