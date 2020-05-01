Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown

Hobbs High School to hold graduation ceremony

Coronavirus New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seniors across the nation are missing traditional graduation ceremonies but one school in New Mexico says their’s is still a go.

The Hobbs principal announced Thursday that the school would hold a graduation ceremony once the state give them the okay to do so. They just haven’t decided on a date. The school is planning for graduation dates in either June, July or August.

“We talked about different graduations that we could follow social distancing recommendations and what we found out is that our students have been social distancing for a long time and they would like a traditional graduation,” said Zeke Kaney.

The high school is also honoring seniors with banners with their names and pictures. They will be hung all over town.

