Hobbs High School principal has a little fun during pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico principal is not letting a lack of students keep him from his daily routine. “Let’s get to class. Morning, morning. Hey, we’re not cutting. Get to the back of the line. I’ll get it for you. If you’d been here on time, I wouldn’t have to do this,” said the principal of Hobbs High School Zeke Kaney.

In the video, Kaney is wandering around an empty campus, remembering different days. He uses humor to transition into important distance-learning information for his students along with a heartfelt message. “Obviously, school’s not the same without students. We miss you. Your teachers miss you. We have some unfinished business,” Kaney said.

Kaney goes on to congratulate the girl’s basketball team on the state championship which they won in front of empty stands, one of the first local events to be affected by the health crisis.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞