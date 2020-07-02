Hobbs High School practices drive-up graduation

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school is determined to give its seniors the best sendoff possible while keeping everyone safe.

“We’re going to have him and someone right here communicating because he’s going to have to stop graduates, we’re going to clear a row, then we’ll have to another row,” said Zeke Kaney

Hobbs High School held a practice run Wednesday for its drive-up graduation ceremony. The plan is to call students out of their cars one row at a time. They’ll walk across the stage in the auditorium, pose for pictures and meet back up with their families who have stay in the car.

“As each parent pulls up, they will then be located in the front row, so at that time, they can lean out their window and take a picture,” said Kaney. The Hobbs High School graduation is happening Saturday, July 18.