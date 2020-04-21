Higher Education gets financial boost from stimulus package

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s colleges and universities will get some financial help thanks to the federal Coronairus Stimulus Package. $62 million is available to 30 Higher Education institutions. Half those funds must go toward grants to students for course materials, food, housing, healthcare and childcare. Another $22 million will be used to support education. As part of the Cares Act, all federal student loan debt will be interest-free until September 30.
