High school student builds Neighborhood Pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school student is taking advantage of his time off of school by making a stressful time less difficult for some of his neighbors.

Makai Salazar is a sophomore at Valley High School. For the past two weeks, he’s been out of school because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He says while he’s doing okay, he knows there’s a lot of vulnerable people in his North Valley community. “In the neighborhood, there are a lot of people who are elderly,” said Makai.

On Monday, he and his mom built a neighborhood pantry, using scraps of wood, and corrugated metal they found at home. The pantry is placed at the end of their street on Guadalupe Trail, making it easier for those elderly couples to get what they need, without going to the store.

“We made the pantry, so we could help others who didn’t want to risk themselves, getting exposed to the virus,” said Makai. They filled it with a few non-perishable food items, and throughout the week, other community members are pitching in. You can find anything from soup to pasta, and even tea. Makai says it’s great to see so many people helping, but it’s even better to see his most vulnerable neighbors benefit from the pantry.

Makai says they’ve seen a lot of traffic at the pantry since it opened on Monday and they’ve seen a lot of traffic since then. People have donated hygiene items, paper towels, and toilet paper.