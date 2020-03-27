High school senior encourages fellow classmates during school closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The statewide school closures through the end of the school year are especially heartbreaking for high school seniors.

KRQE News 13 spoke with one of those seniors who also happens to be class president. Eldorado Senior Olivia Mikaelian told News 13 that just like her classmates, she’s waited years to hit this milestone. But the end of her senior year is not at all what she’d hoped for.

“Just not being able to finish, like everything leads up to this moment and it’s the last month-and-a-half and we’ve just come to an abrupt end,” Mikaelian explained during a Zoom interview on Friday. “We don’t even know what is going to come of our graduation ceremony.”

Not only is she class president, Mikaelian was also going to be on the Varsity track team. Her dad is a teacher and coach at Eldorado, so she said she grew up watching his student-athletes go through the process and graduate, and always looked forward to hitting that milestone.

Mikaelian said Eldorado has gone through tragedy together after losing classmates to suicide. And while not being able to see each other on a regular basis is tough, they’re still trying to stay in touch virtually.

Since she won’t be able to give a speech at graduation, for the time being, News 13 asked Mikaelian what she’d say to her fellow classmates right now.

“I would say just keep in touch and I know its rough, but it’s not the first time we’ve gone through something this sad, and tragic in our lives,” Mikaelian explained. “So I think just making sure we’re all there for each other is a big part in keeping hopes alive and just keeping spirits up.”

Albuquerque Public School officials said they are first reaching out to APS high schools to make sure seniors have the tools they need to graduate.

Mikaelian also encouraged her fellow seniors to use this time to apply for college scholarships if they haven’t already.

“The seniors just need to know it’s okay to not be okay in this time,” Mikaelian added. “It’s really hard and we will get through this, and we will find some way to celebrate all together.”