Hidalgo County youth rodeo president cited for violating public health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police cited the president of the Hidalgo County Youth Rodeo for violating the public health order. State police say they got a complaint last Thursday and sure enough, they arrived to find the rodeo in progress.

Officers say they saw several people not wearing face-covering or social distancing. Rodeo President Ace Peterson told state police he refused to force anyone to wear a mask, so police gave him a ticket.

