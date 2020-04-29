Help support those isolated across the state with encouraging messages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is looking for pen pals to connect with seniors and adults with disabilities. New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department is partnering with various organizations and it’s part of a new initiative called the ‘Create and Connect’ campaign. The letters will be included with food boxes for low-income seniors, disabled adults and residents at long-term care facilities.

“For many people this period of isolation feels incredibly lonely and sad. We want to help make a bridge that connects us to our seniors and disabled adults. We hope they’ll join us to laugh, learn and engage. It’s so important to reach out to those vulnerable and encourage them right now,” said ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez in a press release. “This program is mentally beneficial for those writing the letters and participating in the social programming as well as those who are audience members and letter recipients.”

Pen pals are also asked to share their letter on art on social media using #CreateandConnect and letters can be sent to:

ALTSD- The Create & Connect Campaign 8500 Menaul Blvd. NE, Suite B-350 Albuquerque, NM 87112

