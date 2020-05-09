Heinrich: Remdesivir on its way to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich announced Saturday that the state will soon receive its first shipment of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that could modestly speed recovery in patients infected with the coronavirus.
Heinrich has reportedly been working with UNMH and the New Mexico Department of Health to secure remdesivir for the state. “After weeks of frustrating delays, Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Deborah Birx assured me that New Mexico would receive a disbursement of the antiviral drug remdesivir that could aid patients infected with the coronavirus,” Heinrich said in a statement. Heinrich said drugmaker Gilead will be making its first shipment of the drug to New Mexico on Monday.
