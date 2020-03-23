1  of  3
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing Gov. Lujan Grisham gives update on COVID-19 in New Mexico WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Healthcare Workers Union calls for changes

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Healthcare workers are calling on the governor to better protect them during this crisis.

A union that represents 9,000 workers across the state says they need access to more supplies and protective equipment, better measures to minimize exposure and want to pay critical employees an additional 25% during the emergency.

“We need help in these places. the healthcare workers have got to be safe, the patients, the families, the communities, and the only way we’re going to do this is by making sure the healthcare system is going in the right way,” said Delma Delora.

The governor has not directly responded to the letter but has said getting more healthcare equipment is a priority.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞