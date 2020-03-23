Healthcare Workers Union calls for changes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Healthcare workers are calling on the governor to better protect them during this crisis.

A union that represents 9,000 workers across the state says they need access to more supplies and protective equipment, better measures to minimize exposure and want to pay critical employees an additional 25% during the emergency.

“We need help in these places. the healthcare workers have got to be safe, the patients, the families, the communities, and the only way we’re going to do this is by making sure the healthcare system is going in the right way,” said Delma Delora.

The governor has not directly responded to the letter but has said getting more healthcare equipment is a priority.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources