NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amid a continued decline in the daily number of new cases and COVID hospitalizations statewide, New Mexico health leaders are expected to provide an update on the virus’ trends during a news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

New Mexico’s Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase is expected to, in part, discuss changes the state is making in reporting COVID cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Recognizing a change in the presence of the virus in most American communities, the CDC announced long-awaited changes to masking guidance last Friday, focusing more so on COVID-related hospitalizations versus case counts.

Under the new guidance, called “COVID-19 Community Levels,” counties with “high” rates of COVID in the community are advised to wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public. Counties with low or medium rates of COVID in the community place focus on mask use for immunocompromised people or people at high risk for severe disease.

Under the CDC’s currently available measurements last updated on February 24, Bernalillo County is among 16 New Mexico counties considered at a “medium” COVID community level. Find out what your county’s COVID community level is by clicking this link.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan announced a surprise end to the indoor mask mandate nearly two weeks ago, on February 17. The state had been under an indoor mask mandate since August 2021.

According to a report published Monday, New Mexico recorded just 2,322 new COVID cases between February 22 and 28, 2022. Last month in the peak of the the omicron variant, New Mexico recorded 38,886 new COVID cases in the week between January 11 and 17, 2022.

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 252 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The last time hospitalizations were that low was around August 10, 2021.