Health order prevents Albuquerque man from surgery, causing him more pain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says the state’s health order is putting his own health at risk by not allowing him to undergo an important procedure. Now, he’s looking to sue if he can’t get that surgery soon.

That man was supposed to get his gallbladder removed last month, but since that was considered a non-essential procedure, his doctor decided to postpone it. Edward Tsyitee suffers from gallstones. He was in a lot of paint.

At the time, the state’s health order did not consider gallbladder removal as an essential surgery. That meant Tsyitee had to wait.

Because of that, his attorney says he was hospitalized for internal bleeding. Now, he’s looking to sue the state Department of Health. “They need to tailor this a little bit better so that the doctors and the hospitals can make a better determination,” says Blair Dunn.

The DOH has since revised their initial health order regarding non-essential surgeries. However, attorney Blair Dunn, says the language in the order is still unclear. He’s hoping the revision will allow his client to get the surgery.

The state did not want to comment on this case, but they did say they are now allowing non-essential surgeries as long as medical facilities follow state guidelines to help prevent PPE shortages.

A Presbyterian Hospital spokesperson did tell KRQE News 13 in the past month they were clear on the health order and did not perform any non-essential surgeries. They will resume those procedures starting on Monday.

