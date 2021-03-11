“Early on, we felt panic because there were a lot of things we didn’t know”: COVID-19 one year later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday marks one year since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in New Mexico. State leaders gave a webinar update on where New Mexico stands and where we’re headed. More than 3,800 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19 over the past year. Thursday’s webinar started with a moment of silence to remember those lives lost.

“Early on, we felt panic because there were a lot of things we didn’t know. We had to build systems as we were making decisions,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary for New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

“One thing I remember is the governor being very clear about the need for data and I wondered, where do we get it from?” said New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

New Mexico is reporting a seven-day average of 229 cases, the lowest the state has seen since September. State health officials also pointed out that New Mexico is leading the nation in getting shots in arms with 26% of New Mexicans having one shot and 15% fully vaccinated.

Dr. Scrase said for every new case reported in the state each day, the state is vaccinating 50 people and it’s making a huge difference. “Over 60% reductions in cases now attributing to the vaccine,” Dr. Scrase said.

The New Mexico Department of Health also announced a shift in focus on the vaccination front targeting New Mexicans aged 60 and up with serious health problems among the people currently eligible for the vaccine. State leaders also reflected on their toughest days during the pandemic. Dr. Scrase said December 14 was his darkest day as cases skyrocketed they realized what they had done, was not enough and they were running out of room in hospitals.

State leaders also praised everyone’s efforts to lower cases, pointing out more than a third of the state’s counties are now at the green or turquoise level of the state’s county framework.