Health officials give warning about big crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has already told people to avoid large crowds to help avoid spreading the coronavirus but it’s hard to miss the crowds at some restaurants, stores and gyms.

People have mixed feelings about how often they go out to eat or shop because of coronavirus fears.

“We were at Costco last night. It was mayhem but we have to get things done. We have to continue to live life,” Frances Garcia of Bernalillo said.

“[I’m] just planning on not going to the store or restaurants as often,” Aubrey Gonzales of Albuquerque added.

Since the announcement of the coronavirus in our state, retailers have been assuring people their businesses are clean and reminding people they’re still open.

On Friday, there were noticeably fewer people at otherwise bustling places.

That includes the new Sawmill Market near Old Town that just opened this week. The Cottonwood Mall and Coronado Center which both said they’re disinfecting more often; and the movies, where the state has ordered they only sell up to 100 tickets per theater.

There were the usual, large crowds at gyms and grocery stores where people are still stocking up on supplies.

“We’ve seen a difference in the cleanliness of the gym and they’ve cleaned the fans and all kinds of different things,” Johnny Garcia of Bernalillo said after a workout at Defined Fitness.

Mark DiMenna, the city’s deputy director of the Environmental Health Department said it’s up to people to make their own decisions about going to these public places.

“When, as a government, people are trying to make these changes to discourage people from being in groups when we’re hearing that large events are being canceled and that type of thing, you know, that’s really the writing on the wall,” DiMenna stated. “Certainly, there are still going to be everyday life things people still have to do. Most people are still having to go to work. You still have to go to the grocery store, you still have to go to the gas station, those types of places.

“When doing that, you know, we still want people to kind of follow the same public health advice we’ve been giving all along. It’s the same things that are going to prevent flu transmission: wash your hands frequently if you have to cough or sneeze, do it into your elbow,” said DiMenna.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Restaurant Association is advising all restaurants to take extra precautions, like using one-time paper menus and removing condiments from tables.

A representative said some restaurants have already reported losing half of their customers.

