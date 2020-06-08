Health officials discuss the importance of masks in medical settings

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Although it’s a requirement in New Mexico to wear a mask when outside your home, not everyone has been following that order. One place there’s really no exceptions are medical facilities.

Simply put, medical professionals say it’s so important to wear masks inside any healthcare facility to protect both you and the staff. However, there was a recent incident in Raton where a man entered a hospital without one.

In the video the man is seen arguing with a woman at the front counter and then a security guard who said “We have signs out there that state if you come in the building you have to wear a mask.”

The man filming the video said, “You are declining me medical assistance because I don’t have a face mask on?” That video was taken at the Miners Colfax Medical Center. In the video the man recording states he was not wearing a mask, so the staff told him he needed to wear one to be seen. He said the staff would not provide him one.

Last week we spoke with the secretary for the Health and Human Services Department who said that if 80% of the population adopts mask-wearing, even half the time they go out, it could reduce deaths from COVID-19 by 17-45%.

Staff at Presbyterian stress the importance of wearing a mask, especially when in a medical setting.

“When you think of who is in the hospital many patients are acutely ill, some may be immune-suppressed meaning that their immune systems are not as strong as everybody else. To then have visitors who are moving through the facility not wearing a mask who then could cough or sneeze outside of a patient room, that could be an exposure risk for those truly vulnerable patients,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harmon, the Chief Patient Safety Officer for Presbyterian.

Salvon-Harmon said if someone enters one of their facilities without a mask, they are given a medical-grade face mask. Presbyterian says, however, the more people they have to supply masks to, the more their supply decreases.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the Miners Colfax Medical Center to get their reaction and are still waiting to hear back.

