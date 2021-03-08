Local health experts to provide update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file).

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will hold a remote discussion to provide an update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, as well as the latest evidence. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will take part in the conversation.

