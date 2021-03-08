Local health experts to provide update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine may have received a text or email from the New Mexico Department of Health this weekend urging them not to go to a vaccination site without an appointment. Officials said despite the state having the most successful vaccine rollout in the country, vaccine demand still exceeds available supply. DOH is asking everyone to please wait for a notification if you have not received your vaccine.

Many people are ready to get their vaccine. "I think it would make it a lot easier for us to feel comfortable in an environment with people that are vaccinated," New Mexico resident Mark Sanchez said.