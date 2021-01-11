Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Watch the discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will hold a discussion at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 11 to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and updates on the latest evidence. KRQE News 13 will live stream the discussion on this page.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, and Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval will participate in the discussion. The state announced on Friday that New Mexico has officially moved into Phase 1B of the COVID vaccine rollout and released a rough timeline for when everyone in the state can expect to get their vaccine.

Phase 1B is estimated to run until the spring with the vaccine being available to New Mexicans in the following sequence:

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

The list of essential workers includes grocery store employees, caregivers, people in public safety, and educators.

