Health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will participate in a remote discussion on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, as well as updates on the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19. KRQE News 13 will live stream the discussion on this page.
UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Chief Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, Lovelace Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will take part in the discussion.