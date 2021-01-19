Health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 Legislative Session is going to look different this year due to the pandemic. The session will start Tuesday, Jan. 19 at noon and adjourn on March 20.

The governor's usual state of the state address is being pushed back this session. Typically the governor gives a speech to lawmakers on the first day and talks about her goals for the session. Since lawmakers need to nail down some pandemic procedures this year, like which discussions will be conducted remotely, the governor is holding off until those details are set. The speech will likely be done remotely as well.