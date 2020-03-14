Health Department puts limits on nursing home visitors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order to minimize the danger of COVID-19 spread to high-risk communities, the state Department of Health on Saturday announced that it has ordered nursing homes to limit visitation to people whose loved ones are receiving end-of-life care.

The order also targets facilities providing assisted living, adult day care, hospice and rehabilitation for older adult patients. Facilities where older adults live or that provide services to them are strongly encouraged to implement the recommendations as is reasonably appropriate.

For those allowed into those facilities, the DOH will require temperatures taken as a condition of entry. Any visitors with temperatures over 100 degrees or with signs of respiratory infection should be barred from entry and advised to seek medical attention. Once entering facilities, visitors will be required to thoroughly wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Visitors will be escorted by facility staff to and from the patient’s room. At no time should they be out of the room unescorted.

Efforts are also being made to extend the possibility of electronic visits with the addition of nine cameras and 350 tablets by March 16. The agency is exploring other ways to keep residents in touch with loved ones.

The DOH noted that following these guidelines may cause regulated nursing facilities to be in non-compliance with certain state regulatory requirements. The state will not take enforcement action against any regulated nursing facility for implementing the order in good faith during the 30-day state of emergency that runs through April 9.

For more information about nursing home visits or to request use of a camera-tablet link, the Long Term Care Ombudsman is available at 1-866-451-2901.