Hatch Chile Festival canceled due to coronavirus

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) - The Mayor of Grants hosted the city's Fourth of July Parade today, but the move goes against the city council's vote to cancel the annual event altogether. Dozens of cars with patriotic decorations and American flags cruised through the city of Grants Saturday morning.

The parade was not a city-sanctioned event, two weeks ago the Grants City Council voted against hosting the parade because of the pandemic. Mayor Martin Hicks refused to cancel it, saying if people can protest in large groups, they can gather to celebrate their independence.