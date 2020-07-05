Hatch Chile Festival canceled due to coronavirus

News Alert
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 is taking down another popular New Mexico event.

Organizers announced the 2020 Hatch Chile Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for September 5 and 6. Normally, thousands of people flood to the chile capital of the world to get their chile fix. Officials hope to bring the event back next year.

